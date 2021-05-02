News

MSC Announces Fleet-Wide Vaccination Programme

MSC Cruises announced that it has started a fleet-wide COVID-19 vaccination programme for all its crew members.

In this initial phase, MSC Cruises will prioritise crew members on board its 10 ships earmarked for Summer 2021 cruise holidays in the Mediterranean and Northern Europe, those scheduled to restart in the Caribbean out of US ports as well as others that are gearing up for their restart.  Crew of the flagship MSC Virtuosa will be vaccinated ahead of the ship’s maiden voyage from 20 May around the UK from Southampton.

The plan is for all MSC Cruises’ crew on board operational vessels, as well as ships preparing to restart in parts of the world the Company has served traditionally, to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Gianni Onorato, CEO, MSC Cruises, said, “As our ships prepare to welcome more and more guests over the coming weeks and months, we are pleased to announce the start of a comprehensive plan of vaccinations for all of our crew. Our aim is of adding a further level of protection for both themselves and  the guests they will welcome for their holidays as we lead the way in the industry’s restart this summer.

“Our health and safety protocol last year spearheaded a safe resumption of cruising in the global industry and our huge vaccination programme for all of our crew further demonstrates our commitment to their wellbeing, of our guests and of the communities that our fleet of ships will visit in the months ahead.

“We focused and invested heavily in a health and safety protocol last year and worked relentlessly to engage and gain approval from a range of authorities to return to cruising safely and responsibly. Similarly, we have taken this approach to vaccinations for our crew – plan, prepare and perform.”

