MSC Adds Barcelona to MSC Grandiosa Itinerary

MSC has announced that it will resume operations in Spain by adding Barcelona to the current itinerary of MSC Grandiosa from 26 June.

Valencia will then be added as an additional port of call as of 30 July.

This follows recent announcements by the line that its ships are restarting operations in Germany, France and the Baltics in addition to its current and other Summer 2021 confirmed itineraries in the West and East Mediterranean as well as UK.

Gianni Onorato, CEO, MSC Cruises, said: “When we first announced our confirmed programmes for summer 2021, we indicated that we would enrich them with any new ports and destinations as they became available. This is the case today with Spain and Barcelona, thus allowing our guests to visit this magnificent destination that has been unavailable since March of last year thanks to the secure bubble ashore excursions we provide under our health and safety operating protocol.”

He added, “as measures are progressively relaxing across Europe and beyond and tourism resumes, we have every confidence that our progressive resumption of service will continue to move forward and that we will be able to add more ports and destinations from more countries to our itineraries very soon.”