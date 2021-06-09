News

More Than 1m Already Using EU Digital COVID Certificate

More than a million EU citizens have already begun using the EU Digital COVID Certificate, according to EU Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders.

Speaking to the European Parliament on 8 June, Mr Reynders said the implementation of the European Covid certificate is “progressing well” on a technical level.

Nine countries have already started issuing the certificates: Bulgaria, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Croatia, Poland, Lithuania, Spain and the Czech Republic.

The European Parliament today rubber-stamped its approval of the certificates with a vote in Strasbourg.

From 1 July onwards, all EU member states will accept the certificates, which will show that a person has been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, has a recent negative PCR Covid-19 test, or has recently been infected and has recovered, and is therefore immune.

The certificate, which will be free and made available both digitally and as a paper document, will remain valid for 12 months, according to a Parliament press release.

Ireland will begin using the EU Digital COVID Certificate from 19 July, when non-essential international travel is scheduled to restart.

 

