Monaghan Man Scoops €100,000 Ryanair Jackpot

Congratulations to Monaghan’s Brendan Finnegan, who was one of two Ryanair passengers to strike it lucky with one of the airline’s scratch cards.

Brendan and Lorena Fatini, from Bergamo in Italy, both uncovered a ‘YES’ on a Ryanair scratch card and were entered into the ‘Win a Million’ game, where the each won €100,000.

Speaking in Dublin this week, Ryanair’s Director of Marketing, Dara Brady said: “It was a pleasure meeting Brendan this week at our ‘Win A Million’ event.

“Ryanair has supported seven charity partners through its scratch card sales over the last 5 years – generating millions of Euro for some amazing causes. Brendan who won €100,000 from the purchase of a €2 scratch card, leaves today with a life changing sum to enjoy with his friends and family.”

Brendan was understandably thrilled. He said: “This has been an incredible experience, one that I will never forget.”