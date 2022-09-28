Mojitos and Montecristo Cigars in Ballsbridge to Celebrate Cuba

There was a lovely gathering in the Clayton, Ballsbridge last night to celebrate all things Cuban.

Hosted by the Embassy of Cuba and the Cuban Tourist Office in Dublin, a presentation was accompanied by mojito drinks for all the guests.

This event took place just days after it was announced that same-sex marriages will be legalised in Cuba, which set a celebratory tone!

Havana and Varadero were highlighted in the presentation. Cuba’s rich history, banana plantations, coffee beans, music, cocktails and beautiful beaches were described in great detail.

To follow this, a lovely reception with finger food and drinks was set up for the guests and a display from The Decent Cigar Emporium with boxes of Montecristo cigars and Cuban coffee.