Ministers: Foreign Travel to Resume “Later in the Summer”

Transport minister Eamon Ryan confirmed that foreign travel will resume “later in the summer.” Speaking on Newstalk, the leader of the Green Party said that a more definite timeline will be revealed this Friday.

He said the exact dates would be around July or early August and reiterated that “the benefit of that is it gives us time to see about the variants, what will happen in the UK, what will happen with our own numbers and what will happen with the vaccine programme.”

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast this morning, Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said there will “undoubtedly” be a change to the rules around foreign travel in early July.

Minister Coveney also confirmed that the EU Covid-19 Certificate – the so-called ‘vaccination passport’ will be in place by July 1.