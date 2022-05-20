Microsoft Partner with American Airlines to Improve Customer Experience

Following last month’s partnership between Microsoft, Lufthansa and Boeing, American Airlines is jumping on board too and has announced it will join forces with the technology company to amplify the customer experience.

By using Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform, American Airlines will improve its digital tools and streamline all processes. American Airlines and Microsoft are already using artificial intelligence which gives them the data needed to reduce time and distance between landing and disembarkation; allowing customers more time to make connecting flights and saving on fuel, making it much more sustainable.

“With the power of Microsoft Azure, American can innovate and accelerate its technology transformation, giving our team members augmented tools to provide our customers an enhanced travel experience.” said American Airlines’ Chief Information Officer, Maya Leibman.