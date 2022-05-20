SEARCH
HomeNewsMicrosoft Partner with American Airlines to Improve Customer Experience
News

Microsoft Partner with American Airlines to Improve Customer Experience

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
0
10

Following last month’s partnership between Microsoft, Lufthansa and Boeing, American Airlines is jumping on board too and has announced it will join forces with the technology company to amplify the customer experience.

By using Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform, American Airlines will improve its digital tools and streamline all processes. American Airlines and Microsoft are already using artificial intelligence which gives them the data needed to reduce time and distance between landing and disembarkation; allowing customers more time to make connecting flights and saving on fuel, making it much more sustainable.

“With the power of Microsoft Azure, American can innovate and accelerate its technology transformation, giving our team members augmented tools to provide our customers an enhanced travel experience.” said American Airlines’ Chief Information Officer, Maya Leibman. 

 

Emer Roche
Emer Roche
As a freelance writer and editor, Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also have a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
Previous articleMadrid becomes the World Capital of Luxury Tourism
Next articleTUI Announce Packages to Cancun in Time for Post-Leaving Cert Holidays.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie