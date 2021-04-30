Micheál Martin Raises Possibility International Travel Could Resume in July

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has given the clearest indication that international travel could resume by the end of July if the risk assessment for Covid-19 allow it. Speaking on Morning Ireland, he said that Ireland was already working to implement the EU Covid-19 Certificate, which will be introduced from June 3.

“We cannot stay disconnected forever. Ireland is a globalised country,” he said. “We have to assess all the risks as we move forward. Travel resuming towards the latter half of July is a possibility,” he added.

He also said that the development of vaccination programmes throughout the EU meant the possibility of travel later in the summer grew stronger.

Although the taoiseach’s comments were cautious and heavily caveated – he was at pains to point out that the only certain advice was to avoid non-essential travel for May and June – it is the first time a government minister has given a clear sign that international travel was back on the cards in 2021.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said yesterday that it was “too soon” to discuss international travel – incoming and outgoing – and that the government would take a look at the matter next month. In January, Varadkar said that international travel mightn’t even be on the cards at Christmas due to the Covid crisis.