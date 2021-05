Michael O’Leary Reveals 20pc of Ryanair Tickets Now Sold on Screenscraper Websites

Screenscrapers now account for about 20pc of Ryanair’s total ticket sales – double the amount they did before the Covid pandemic.

Chief executive Michael O’Leary said the re-sellers are a “pain in the ass” and said he “can’t understand” why the European Commission and regulators won’t take action against them.

