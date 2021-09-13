News

Michael O’Leary: Get ready for Airline Price Spike

Michael O’Leary: Get ready for Airline Price Spike

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary has warned that the cost of flying will be “dramatically higher” next summer as holidaymakers return to their favourite European destinations.

In an interview with the Sunday Times, the outspoken Ryanair CEO said prices would rise in accordance with demand and that there would be fewer flights.

“I think there will be a dramatic recovery in holiday tourism within Europe next year. And the reason why I think prices will be dramatically higher is that there’s less capacity,” he said.

O’Leary predicts that the disappearance of Thomas Cook and Flybe, coupled with the downsized restructuring of Norwegian and Alitalia will mean short-haul capacity in Europe will be reduced by 20 per cent.

He also said that increasing environmental taxes would add extra costs onto the cost of a flight.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

Emirates Resumes Services to Saudi Arabia and St Petersburg

Fionn DavenportSeptember 13, 2021
Read More

Global Agency Trade Associations Speak with One Voice on Pandemic Recovery

Fionn DavenportSeptember 13, 2021
Read More

ITTN Awards: Nominate Your Agency

Fionn DavenportSeptember 10, 2021
Read More

NYC & Company on 20th Anniversary of September 11

Fionn DavenportSeptember 10, 2021
Read More

SkyTeam Commits to IATA’s 25by2025 Gender Equality Drive

Fionn DavenportSeptember 10, 2021
Read More

Irish Travel Industry Awards to Take Place in January 2022

Fionn DavenportSeptember 10, 2021
Read More

Oceania Cruises Launch Voyage Itinerary for Vista

Leona KennySeptember 10, 2021
Read More

Watch: Celebrity Cruises Unveils New TV Campaign

Leona KennySeptember 10, 2021
Read More

Alpine Fest 2021: Whet Your Appetite for an Austrian Ski Holiday at Kilternan

Fionn DavenportSeptember 10, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn