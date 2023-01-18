SEARCH
HomeNewsMexico Enforces One of the World’s Most Stringent Anti-Smoking Laws
News

Mexico Enforces One of the World’s Most Stringent Anti-Smoking Laws

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
0
2

Mexico has introduced one of the world’s toughest smoking bans.

The law, approved in 2021 and put in place this week, also includes a ban on tobacco advertising.

This expands a 2008 law that created smoke-free spaces in bars, restaurants and workplaces. Now, the law is an outright ban on all public spaces, including parks and beaches.

Advertising and promotion depicting cigarettes or their logos are also supposed to be eliminated from shops and billboards.

An estimated 16% of adults in Mexico are tobacco smokers. Smoking causes nearly a million deaths in the Americas each year. Bolivia and Chile hold the highest smoking rates in Latin America, at 40% and 38.7%, respectively.

The sale and use of e-cigarettes and vapes are also due to face new restrictions.

Emer Roche
Emer Roche
Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also has a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin 7 with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
Previous article
Celebrating 10 years of youth adventure brand – TruTravels!

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie