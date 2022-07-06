SEARCH
HomeNewsMetrolink to Dublin Airport Every Three Minutes
News

Metrolink to Dublin Airport Every Three Minutes

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
0
14

Planning permission for Dublin’s MetroLink will be lodged this September, transport minister Eamon Ryan confirmed in a statement yesterday.

The service will be mostly underground, running from Swords to Charlemont and is due to commence in the early 2030s.

Minister Ryan has received permission from Cabinet for the fully automated underground train system, which will be 19.4km in length and have 16 stations; including Glasnevin, Ballymun and the airport.

Transport Minster, Eamon Ryan

When services start, there will be trains every three minutes during peak periods. The system will have a capacity of 20 trains operating per hour each way.

Speaking on Newstalk radio on Tuesday, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said MetroLink was ‘long-overdue’ but acknowledged that it will be an expensive project. The current estimate for the project budget is €9.5 billion.

Emer Roche
Emer Roche
Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also has a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin 7 with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
Previous articleMSC to Expand Luxury Explora Journeys Fleet with Two New Clean-Fuelled Ships
Next articleRebound Bigger & Better in Florida

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie