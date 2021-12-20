Merry Christmas to 2021’s Suppliers of the Week

ITTN wants to wish a Merry Christmas and prosperous New Year to all our suppliers of the week – thank you for your support in 2021 and here’s looking forward to a much less challenging 2022!

Every week throughout 2021 ITTN featured a Supplier of the Week, which put the spotlight on a supplier that services the Irish market.

Gracing our pages and social media posts in 2021 were: Intrepid Travel, Uniworld, Blue Insurance, Wendy Wu Tours, Visit Barbados, Malta Tourism Authority, Visit Portugal, Insight Vacations, Turkish Airlines, Tourism Northern Ireland, KelAir Campotel, Turespaña, Aer Lingus, Hertz, ASM Ireland, Soll Tourist Board, Turismo Lanzarote, Dublin Airport, Andalucía, TAP Air Portugal, Celebrity Cruises, Air Canada, Sunway Holidays, G Adventures, Aurigny Air Services and Visit Guernsey, Princess Cruises, Bookabed, Salzburgerland, Royal Caribbean International, MSC Cruises, Switzerland Tourism, American Airlines, Iberostar and Etihad Airways.

Why Supplier of the Week?

Our Supplier of the Week allows you to remind the travel industry not just of who you are and what you do, but what your latest initiatives, deals and incentives are.

Launching a sale? Opening up in a new market? A change in personnel? Our Supplier of the Week lets you reach out directly to the trade with all the relevant details.

If you’re interested in being featured as a Supplier of the Week in 2022, all you have to do is get in touch with Sharon ([email protected]) or Allie ([email protected]).

In the meantime, we wish you all a peaceful and relaxing Christmas and New Year.