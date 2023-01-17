SEARCH
HomeNewsMeet Travelmarvel's Polaris,Vega and Capella
News

Meet Travelmarvel’s Polaris,Vega and Capella

Allie Sheehan
By Allie Sheehan
0
4

APT Travelmarvel is excited to welcome you onboard our brand-new Contemporary River Ships, the Travelmarvel Polaris, Vega and Capella. These stylish vessels have been custom designed specifically for Europe’s waterways and feature modern decor as well as a host of spacious public areas.

Dining Experiences

Dinner in the Constellations Restaurant is a four-course affair, where regional specialties are always featured. For a lighter buffet option, you can head to the True North Lounge, or kick back and relax in McGeary’s Bar, an Irish pub serving traditional pub fare. No matter your choice, lunch and dinner are always accompanied by local wine and beer, as well as soft drinks, and enjoy barista coffee in the morning.

Spacious Staterooms and Suites

Each stateroom and suite features an en suite bathroom and personal climate control; great storage; queen or twin bedding with plush linen; plus a TV, safe and mini-fridge. Owner’s Suites and French Balcony suites also feature blackout blinds and electronic windows that slide down to form a French balcony.

Dedicated Staff

Travelmarvel takes care of everything. Cruise and Tour Directors are known as the very best in Europe. Always available to provide personalised information and suggestions, they ensure you enjoy a holiday experience you simply could not have on your own. A high staff-to-guest ratio onboard each ship guarantees you’ll be well looked after while on Europe’s rivers.

Allie Sheehan
Allie Sheehan
I have worked in the travel industry for seven years, from working in American Holidays and The Travel Corporation I have a wealth of knowledge of all aspects of travel. Before joining ITTN I worked for Facebook which gave me the inside knowledge of the wonderful world of social media. I have a BSc in Event Management and am also a qualified beauty therapist (which definitely comes in handy in this business). Recently I joined the AWTE Ireland committee and I am enjoying working with and connecting with the network of women in travel.
Previous article
Love Island Villas that you can Book for an Unforgettable Holiday

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie