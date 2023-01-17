Meet Travelmarvel’s Polaris,Vega and Capella

APT Travelmarvel is excited to welcome you onboard our brand-new Contemporary River Ships, the Travelmarvel Polaris, Vega and Capella. These stylish vessels have been custom designed specifically for Europe’s waterways and feature modern decor as well as a host of spacious public areas.

Dining Experiences

Dinner in the Constellations Restaurant is a four-course affair, where regional specialties are always featured. For a lighter buffet option, you can head to the True North Lounge, or kick back and relax in McGeary’s Bar, an Irish pub serving traditional pub fare. No matter your choice, lunch and dinner are always accompanied by local wine and beer, as well as soft drinks, and enjoy barista coffee in the morning.

Spacious Staterooms and Suites

Each stateroom and suite features an en suite bathroom and personal climate control; great storage; queen or twin bedding with plush linen; plus a TV, safe and mini-fridge. Owner’s Suites and French Balcony suites also feature blackout blinds and electronic windows that slide down to form a French balcony.

Dedicated Staff

Travelmarvel takes care of everything. Cruise and Tour Directors are known as the very best in Europe. Always available to provide personalised information and suggestions, they ensure you enjoy a holiday experience you simply could not have on your own. A high staff-to-guest ratio onboard each ship guarantees you’ll be well looked after while on Europe’s rivers.