Meet Travelmarvel’s MV Princess Eleganza

Newly refurbished, the MV Princess Eleganza sails to coastal Croatia and its remote islands.

Just 36 guests will experience a cruise of a lifetime, pausing in some of Europe’s most idyllic locations, swimming in the warm waters of the Adriatic, and going where the larger ships can’t.

Islands in Abundance

What better way to discover the joys of small ship cruising than by dropping anchor at several of the Adriatic’s most unspoilt islands. From the uniquely shaped Zlatni Rat beach on the island of Brac, to Hvar’s delightful harbour, and the coveted isolation of Vis, there is no island too small or remote for the MV Princess Eleganza motor yacht.

Small Ship, Ample Room

The Princess Eleganza may be a small ship, but you’ll find plenty of space on board. Choose to dine in the restaurant or in the alfresco dining area on the Promenade Deck. The Sun Deck meanwhile, offers more than enough sun, shade, fresh air and magnificent views for all.

Spacious Cabins

With just 19 cabins on board, spread over three decks, you’ll want for neither space, nor privacy. A range of cabin categories allows you to choose the size and position of accommodation that suits you. All are well-appointed and feature a sizeable en suite.

The Best of Shore and Sea

Sail during the day, absorbing Croatia’s stunning coastlines, as well as the crystal-clear waters of the Adriatic. Then, at night, you’ll remain in harbour, enabling you to immerse yourself in the local way of life and, on dinner-free evenings, indulge in the authentic local cuisine.

Dine Your Way

Meals are served in the indoor restaurant and, weather permitting can also be enjoyed alfresco. Fresh regional flavours are central to the three-course lunches and dinners on board, while on some evenings, you will also have the opportunity to dine ashore.