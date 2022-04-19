Meet the Team at ITTN

On the back of the news last week that we have now started destination filming called ‘Let’s Go’ we are delighted to share with you and introduce our expanding editorial team including three new additions!

We have been diligently working to secure the right people that will deliver the highest quality news, and who will report expert professional content concerning all things travel. We expect and aim to deliver the very best to our travel trade and consumer friends.

We are always investing in technology and people so that we continue to be the largest – verified – travel trade platform in the market.

We would like to welcome onboard Geoff Percival as Editor in Chief, Emer Roche as News Editor and Deirdre Sweeney of Sunway Holidays as our travel industry expert to our editorial team. These additions to our team will ensure we have the right stories, at the right time, delivering beautiful features, cutting edge news and all the business of travel.

To learn more about the rest of the team click on the below pictures!