Mauritius Relaxes Restrictions as it Reaches ‘Herd Immunity’

Mauritius has relaxed restrictions for international visitors as it claims ‘herd immunity’ with a vaccination rate of 60%.

The island republic reached the 60% vaccination mark on 30 August following a vaccination programme that began on 15 July.

The easing of restrictions means that from today, 1 September, international visitors will only have to spend seven days in a ‘resort bubble’ rather than the previous two weeks.

Nilen Vencadasmy, Chairman of Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority, said: “MTPA is delighted and deeply proud that Mauritius has reached its vaccination target for herd immunity. This is a fantastic achievement by society and government.”

“Mauritius’ vaccination programme has been fundamental to allowing the country to reopen to international travel, and to get tourism up and running again.

“The herd immunity milestone means that we can proceed to the final stage of our border reopening, when we will remove all quarantine restrictions for travellers.”

Restrictions will be eased further on 1 October, when visitors will only be required to provide a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of arrival.

Mauritius’ busy summer season begins on 1 November.

The approved Covid-19 safe resorts are available here.

 

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland.

