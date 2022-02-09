Masks no longer required on Norweigan Cruises from next month

Masks will no longer be required on Norwegian Cruises sailing out starting next month.

According to the cruise line’s website, the mask requirement will be dropped on March 1.

The cruise line said the decision to wear a mask is “at the discretion of each guest.”

The website reads: “Cruises will operate with 100% vaccination of crew and guests age five and over, therefore face coverings are not required while onboard.”

“However, we recognize the added protections provided when wearing a mask covering and recommend that all guests do so onboard when indoors, except when actively eating or drinking, or seated at a table in a dining setting, or when in their stateroom.”

On Europe sailings, local government regulations require all guests to wear masks onboard while indoors except for when actively eating or drinking or when in their stateroom. Guests will be required to wear masks outdoors when social distancing is not possible.

