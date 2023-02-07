SEARCH
Marriott International Rated Best Global Hotel Chain by Fortune Magazine

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Marriott International has been ranked best company in the hotels, casinos and resorts category in Fortune magazine’s 2023 list of the world’s most admired companies.

It marks the 23rd consecutive year that the hotel giant has been named in the list. In the main list – which takes in all business categories – Marriott ranked 16th in the 2023 rankings.

“We are honoured to be named to this year’s list and proud to represent the best of our industry,” said Anthony Capuano, chief executive of Marriott International.

“As a company that cares deeply about people, I am proud of our associates around the world who made this recognition possible by living our core values, putting people first and caring for our guests, each other, and our communities.”

