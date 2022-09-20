Marriott International Introduces New Global HQ

Marriott International has officially opened its new global headquarters in downtown Bethesda, Maryland.

The 21-story building is the new workplace for corporate associates, which supports over 8,100 hotels in 139 countries.

In a statement, Anthony Capuano, Chief Executive Officer of Marriott International said: “The campus has been designed to better connect our global workforce in support of our hotels and teams around the world.”

The design and build have been six years in the making.

The new building will also serve as a global hub for Marriott’s research and development operation, featuring its Innovation and Design Lab, a premium test kitchen and beverage bar, as well as ‘model’ hotel rooms in the adjacent Marriott hotel; the new Marriott Bethesda Downtown at Marriott HQ.

The Marriott Bethesda Downtown at Marriott HQ serves as an extension of Marriott’s Design Lab homing 13 sample ‘test rooms,’ each tailor-made for different brands.

These active rooms can deploy design, technology, and new product and service offerings with customers and other key stakeholders.