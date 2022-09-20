SEARCH
HomeNewsMarriott International Introduces New Global HQ
News

Marriott International Introduces New Global HQ

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
0
5

Marriott International has officially opened its new global headquarters in downtown Bethesda, Maryland.

The 21-story building is the new workplace for corporate associates, which supports over 8,100 hotels in 139 countries.

In a statement, Anthony Capuano, Chief Executive Officer of Marriott International said: “The campus has been designed to better connect our global workforce in support of our hotels and teams around the world.”

The design and build have been six years in the making.

The new building will also serve as a global hub for Marriott’s research and development operation, featuring its Innovation and Design Lab, a premium test kitchen and beverage bar, as well as ‘model’ hotel rooms in the adjacent Marriott hotel; the new Marriott Bethesda Downtown at Marriott HQ.

The Marriott Bethesda Downtown at Marriott HQ serves as an extension of Marriott’s Design Lab homing 13 sample ‘test rooms,’ each tailor-made for different brands.

These active rooms can deploy design, technology, and new product and service offerings with customers and other key stakeholders.

Emer Roche
Emer Roche
Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also has a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin 7 with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
Previous articleWales Latest Country to Consider Tourism Tax

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie