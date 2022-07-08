SEARCH
Marriott International Appoints MMGY Hills Balfour for Maldives Portfolio

Marriott International has appointed MMGY Hills Balfour as their UK in-market representative for consumer and trade PR, focusing on their portfolio of seven resorts in the Maldives. Their luxury and lifestyle properties span the region allowing consumers easy access to explore the destination fully. 

The Marriott International portfolio in the Maldives consists of the following resorts:

JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands

The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort 

W Maldives

Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa

Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa

The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort

The account is led by MMGY Hills Balfour Managing Director Caroline Moultrie, Associate Director Natalia Dowling-Kennedy, and Senior Account Director Alexandra Stone and her team.

Caroline Moultrie, Managing Director of MMGY Hills Balfour comments, “Marriott International is one of the most significant hospitality service providers in the world and we are delighted to be adding this diverse brand portfolio in the Maldives to our team which includes some of the world’s most captivating hotels and destinations.”

