Marriott Hotels Teams Up with Manchester United for Unique Competition

Marriott Hotels has teamed up with Manchester United to launch a competition called ‘Suite of Dreams’, whereby the lucky winner gets to indulge in the best Marriott has to offer in terms of services like room service or spa treatments and watch a United game at Old Trafford.

Not only that, the whole experience will be enjoyed from Marriott’s own M Club hospitality suite at Old Trafford, which will be transformed into a luxury hotel room for the day – meaning the winner’s ultra luxury hotel room will double as their private viewing platform at Old Trafford.

The prize will centre around Manchester United’s home Premier League fixture with Aston Villa on April 30. The winner will be immersed in several activities unique to Marriott in order to get the full experience of the what the brand has to offer and will stay the night before the game. There will also be Old Trafford tours and museum tours thrown in.

Marriott has been the official hotel partner for Manchester United for four years.

People can enter the competition by visiting the ManUtd.com/SuiteofDreams website before 11.59 on April 6.

“Collaborating with Manchester United to bring the Marriott Hotels experience inside Old Trafford is just one of the ways we enliven the extraordinary Marriott Bonvoy portfolio with the popular sports team,” said Brian Povinelli, Senior Vice President, Brand, Loyalty & Portfolio Marketing, Marriott International. “We’re excited to be creating the Marriott Hotels Suite of Dreams again in this iconic setting, giving a once-in-a-lifetime chance for the winner to wake up in the home of Manchester United and experience the wonderful hospitality of Marriott Hotels.”