Marriott Names New Irish VP for UK, Ireland and Nordics

Marriott International, has today announced the appointment of Joanna Chugh as Area Vice President, UK, Ireland and Nordics.

Joanna will be responsible for Marriott International’s 60 managed hotels across the region, representing brands such as JW Marriott, W Hotels, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton Hotels and Resorts, Residence Inn by Marriott and Autograph Collection.

Originally from Dublin, Joanna completed her Diploma of International Hotel Management at the Shannon College of Hotel Management in Ireland in 1995, before completing her CIMA qualification in 2005. She is part of Marriott’s Female Leadership Initiative, designed to provide high potential female team members with the tools to accelerate their careers in Marriott. She is also an active member of the Shannon College Alumni and committed to graduate recruitment and development.

Joanna Chugh

Prior to this role, Joanna was Vice President Finance Operations, Europe, Middle East and Africa, responsible for Marriott’s 1,000 hotels in the region.

Gonzalo Aguilar, Chief Operating Officer, Europe, Marriott International, said, “It gives me great pleasure to announce that Joanna will take up this new role. With a career spanning several operational and financial leadership roles across multiple regions, she brings extensive hospitality experience, strong relationships with our ownership community, and comprehensive knowledge of hospitality.”