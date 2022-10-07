Maroon 5 Announces Vegas Residency in 2023

Maroon 5 has announced plans for a residency in Las Vegas next year.

The band will headline the Dolby Live at Park MGM for 16 shows kicking off on March 24, 2023, before wrapping up on August 12.

Pre-sale tickets will go on sale today Wednesday (September 28) at 10 am local time and tickets will go on general sale at 10 am local time next Monday (October 3).

It comes after frontman Adam Levine shared a statement last week responding to a recent viral TikTok alleging that he had an affair.

He was accused in a TikTok video by Instagram model Sumner Stroh of having an affair with her.

Ms Stroh went on to allege that she and Levine were in a relationship for a year.

Responding on his Instagram Stories, Adam Levine wrote: “A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair; nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life.

“In certain instances it became inappropriate. My wife and my family are all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly mattered to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again.”