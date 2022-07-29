Margaritaville Resort Orlando is Expanding – Three Years After Opening

Margaritaville Resort Orlando is a perfect hotel option for travellers planning to visit Walt Disney World. After opening just three years ago, the decadent resort is expanding its hotel capacity with the opening of 79 new bedroom options.

This extensive room development will grow Margaritaville Resort Orlando’s hotel accommodation offering from 186 rooms and suites to 265 in total. All accommodation will offer guests a garden view with balconies and patios (ground floor) that provide the perfect front row seat to the famous Disney Parks and their enchanting evening firework shows.

Guests will experience Margaritaville Resort Orlando’s laid-back luxury with deluxe mattresses and premium linens throughout, as well as a spa-like bathroom with a walk-in shower and large vanity for ultimate comfort. The spacious balcony or patio comes fully furnished for guest relaxation.

Suzy Trott, Director of Rentyl Resorts’ retained trade sales agency, SILVA LINING, commented: “This is an exciting time for Margaritaville Resort Orlando. To be expanding the hotel accommodation just three years after opening the property is a testament to the quality and popularity of the product.”

Visit https://www.margaritavilleresorts.com/margaritaville-resort-orlando for more information on Margaritaville Resort Orlando.