Marella Cruises Announces Exclusive Facilities and Designs Onboard

Marella Cruises has revealed its exclusive facilities onboard Marella Voyager and shares a glimpse of the designs that customers can enjoy from Summer 2023.

The all-inclusive, family-friendly ship will include new venues including; Silver Fork – a speciality restaurant, The Arts House – a bar with an arts and crafts space as well as The Kitchens -a theatrical food hall with eight eateries rolled into one. Guests will also be able to indulge in a first-class spa, relax around a stylish pool area and enjoy evenings in a top-of-the-line show lounge.

From its homeport in Majorca, Marella Voyager will set sail to some of Europe’s must-see ports, from Barcelona to Naples, Sicily to the south of France, and guests will be able to explore destinations ashore with expert guidance from our Destination Services teams onboard and on land.

Chris Hackney, Managing Director of Cruise for TUI UK & Ireland said: “We’re delighted to present an exciting evolution of our fleet in Marella Voyager. She really takes things to a new level, building on our current ships’ best features, whilst adding new venues that we know our customers will be excited to try.”

Depart Cork or Dublin on 24th June, sail for 7 nights aboard Marella Voyager experiencing the Mediterranean Secrets itinerary from just €1,179pps*