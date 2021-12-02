Man of the house: The Home Alone house is available to book on Airbnb

Home Alone fans can now live out their childhood dreams by spending the night in the film’s iconic house.

The house – home to the McCallister family in the Christmas classic – has been made available on Airbnb for one night only.

Located in the Chicago area, the home will be available to book from 7 December for $25 (£22).

The successful applicants will be able to stay overnight on 12 December and is available for a maximum of four guests.

The Home Alone house

Visitors can expect plenty of Christmas decorations, the chance to set booby traps, eat Chicago pizza, and a candlelit dinner of microwavable Kraft mac n’ cheese.

Guests will also enjoy a screening of the 2021 Disney+ remake ‘Home Sweet Alone’ which stars Ellie Kemper, Archie Yates and original Home Alone actor Devin Ratray.

Ratray played Kevin’s older brother, Buzz in the movie and will also act as a host for the stay, with a special meet and greet viewing with a tarantula (much like Buzz’s beloved pet Axl).

Finally, as a memento of their stay, guests will be gifted a Lego Ideas Home Alone set to build at home.

In honour of the new rental, Airbnb will make a one-time donation to La Rabida Children’s Hospital in Chicago.

Fans can request to book the property from Tuesday, December 7 here.