Malta Webinar Next Friday – 8th April

ITTN’s Shane Cullen will be interviewing Peter Green from the Malta Tourism Authority live next Friday 8th April at 9.30am.

Malta boasts 3,000 hours of yearly sunshine more than twice that of Ireland. Summer sun and mild winters make it a year-round destination. Getting to Malta is easy with direct flights from Dublin and it’s only c. 30 minutes from the airport to anywhere on the island.

Find out about the rich Maltese culture, dating back 7,000 years with spectacular sites including Upper Barrakka Gardens in Valletta, the Grand Harbour or St. John’s Co-Cathedral with its breathtaking Baroque style interior, vaulted-ceilings and home to Caravaggio’s “The Beheading of St. John the Baptist”. Discover the medieval city of Mdina with winding streets and honey-coloured fortifications. Hear about what Gozo has to offer with stunning natural beauty, coastline and opportunity for adventure.

