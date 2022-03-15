Malta Tourism Launches Wellness Course with Agent Prizes

Malta Tourism Authority launches new Wellness Course www.malta-training.com

The course consists of six lessons that focus on the pillars of wellbeing including physical, mental, spiritual, social, emotional and environmental, which can all be experienced on a visit to the Maltese Islands. The course ends with a quiz and travel agents will have until the end of March to complete it in order to be entered into a draw to win one of five luxury wellbeing goody bags.

The physical pillar includes activities such as scuba diving, cycling and water sports, while the mental pillar focuses on meditation, retreats and yoga. Other activities such as walking, golf and star gazing make up the other pillars.

Wellness Course List

Physical: scuba diving, cycling, golf, water sports, sailing

Mental: retreats, meditation, yoga, swimming, villa holiday

Spiritual: historic and sites with religious significance

Social: Mediterranean culture, village festas, gastronomy

Emotional: star gazing and astounding sites

Environmental: walking routes, beaches, rural villages

With several serene and idyllic locations by the shore, meditation spots, and outdoor fitness activities; such as yoga and a number of outdoor public gyms, Malta is the ideal destination to rejuvenate the body and mind. Whether you are looking for natural wellness spots or some of the best spa facilities around, the Maltese Islands has it covered!

Peter Green, Trade Trainer at the Malta Tourism Authority for the UK & Ireland, said: “We are really pleased to be launching our new wellness course. The pandemic raised the importance of health and wellbeing, not just in day-to-day life, but also through holidays and international travel.

“Malta is very proud of its fantastic wellness offering and this programme aims to inform travel agents of all the latest updates so that they can sell Malta with confidence as a wellness destination.”

Visit www.visitmalta.com for further information