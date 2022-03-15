SEARCH
HomeNewsMalta Tourism Launches Wellness Course with Agent Prizes
News

Malta Tourism Launches Wellness Course with Agent Prizes

By Shane Cullen
0
9

Malta Tourism Authority launches new Wellness Course www.malta-training.com

The course consists of six lessons that focus on the pillars of wellbeing including physical, mental, spiritual, social, emotional and environmental, which can all be experienced on a visit to the Maltese Islands. The course ends with a quiz and travel agents will have until the end of March to complete it in order to be entered into a draw to win one of five luxury wellbeing goody bags.

The physical pillar includes activities such as scuba diving, cycling and water sports, while the mental pillar focuses on meditation, retreats and yoga. Other activities such as walking, golf and star gazing make up the other pillars.

Wellness Course List

Physical: scuba diving, cycling, golf, water sports, sailing
Mental: retreats, meditation, yoga, swimming, villa holiday
Spiritual: historic and sites with religious significance
Social: Mediterranean culture, village festas, gastronomy
Emotional: star gazing and astounding sites
Environmental: walking routes, beaches, rural villages

With several serene and idyllic locations by the shore, meditation spots, and outdoor fitness activities; such as yoga and a number of outdoor public gyms, Malta is the ideal destination to rejuvenate the body and mind. Whether you are looking for natural wellness spots or some of the best spa facilities around, the Maltese Islands has it covered!

Peter Green, Trade Trainer at the Malta Tourism Authority for the UK & Ireland, said: “We are really pleased to be launching our new wellness course. The pandemic raised the importance of health and wellbeing, not just in day-to-day life, but also through holidays and international travel.

“Malta is very proud of its fantastic wellness offering and this programme aims to inform travel agents of all the latest updates so that they can sell Malta with confidence as a wellness destination.”

Visit www.visitmalta.com for further information

Shane Cullen
Shane Cullen has been managing director of a media production studio for nearly 20 years working on projects for a global clientele. He has worked in the travel industry for over a decade and as a travel journalist since 2015. He is passionate about travel, film & photography. He also has a keen interest in emerging technology.
Previous articleMaldives Ease Travel Restrictions
Next articleAPT & Travelmarvel Appoint Brad Bennetts as Head of Sales & Business Development

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie