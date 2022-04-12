Malta Tourism Authority Welcomes New Ambassador of Malta to Ireland

The Malta Tourism Authority is delighted to welcome Giovanni Buttigieg to the post of Ambassador of Malta to Ireland. Ambassador Buttigieg takes up the post having previously served as Deputy Permanent Representative of Malta to the United Nations in New York.

Ambassador Buttigieg began his new role by discussing potential new areas of development with MTA representatives.

Speaking about the new appointment, Ms Tolene Van Der Merwe, Director of the Malta Tourism Authority, Ireland and the UK said, “we are delighted to welcome Ambassador Buttigieg to the post in Ireland. The MTA has always had an excellent working relationship with the Ambassadors representing Malta in Ireland and we look forward to working closing with the Ambassador Buttigieg.”