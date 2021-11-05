Malta Tourism Authority to host a four-day virtual event for the trade

The Malta Tourism Authority has announced that it will be hosting a four-day virtual event for the trade from 22–25 November.

The virtual event will take place from 9am-12pm each day and will be themed to focus on four key target audiences such as Sun & Culture Lovers, Adventure Seekers, Slow Explorers and Luxury Travellers.

There will be engaging 20-minute sessions throughout the day showcasing Michelin Star restaurants, wine estates, historic sites protected by Heritage Malta, unique diving opportunities from the Underwater Cultural Heritage Unit, an overview of LGBT+ progress with the Allied Rainbow Community and many more.

The virtual event boasts conference like facilities such as a welcome lobby, exhibitor hall, auditorium and breakout sessions. Hotels and DMCs relevant to each theme will showcase their offerings in the exhibitor hall via 15-minute appointments made upon registration.

You can register here.

Day by Day

On day one (22nd) attendees will hear all about the great food the Mediterranean archipelago has to offer along with an overview of the events that are set to take place in Malta and Gozo in 2022 and why Malta is such a great destination for LGBTIQ+ travellers.

Day two (23rd) will feature a run through of the great diving locations throughout the Maltese Islands, along with some of the top adventure activities on offer such as snorkelling, kayaking and swimming.

Join Ta’ Philip on day three (24th) to learn all about traditional Gozitan cuisine followed by why your clients can’t miss the chance to explore the Three Cities whilst cruising around in an ecofriendly ‘Rolling Geek’.

The event concludes on day four (25th) with a look at the Michelin Star Restaurants BAHIA, Under Grain and Noni along with a presentation from Karl.

Chetcuti from the Meridiana Wine Estate who will showcase the winery through a virtual tour.

Travel agents and tour operators are invited to make 15-minute appointments with hotels and DMCs along with joining the engaging sessions throughout the day.

Those that can attend will also be in with a chance to win some fantastic prizes such as wine, gastronomy goody bags and trips to experience Malta, Gozo and Comino!

Peter Green, Trade Trainer at the Malta Tourism Authority for the UK & Ireland, said: “We are delighted to announce our first virtual trade event to this scale. The aim of the event is to help the trade build connections with important hotels and DMCs and to share more about the Maltese Islands offering through these engaging and innovative sessions. We look forward to seeing our valued travel trade on what will be a fun and informative four days.”