Malta Tourism Authority Launches Tour Operator Scheme to Promote Long Stays for Over 65s

The Malta Tourism Authority has launched a Long Stay Scheme to encourage travellers aged 65 years and over to book a longer stay in Malta and Gozo with a tour operator.

The scheme will be available for travellers staying a minimum of 15 nights between 18 October and 19 December 2021. In return, visitors receive a fixed €100 worth of vouchers per person, which can be collected upon their arrival in Malta. The support value will then be redeemable at participating restaurants, accommodation, retail and services outlets accepting Government vouchers.

Malta is the first country in the EU to achieve herd immunity against Covid-19 after partially inoculating over 70 per cent of its adult population.

Travellers to Malta will be able to visit the archipelago, comprised of Malta, Gozo and Comino where visitors can enjoy the sights of the islands.

Tour operators should register their interest by sharing the number of passengers they forecast will utilise the scheme for Malta Tourism Authority to allocate the €1million budget. C

Contact Malta Tourism Authority’s Trade Marketing Manager, Natalie Swinburne by 5pm on Friday 18 June 2021 ([email protected].)