News

Malta Tourism Authority Launches Tour Operator Scheme to Promote Long Stays for Over 65s

Malta Tourism Authority Launches Tour Operator Scheme to Promote Long Stays for Over 65s

The Malta Tourism Authority has launched a Long Stay Scheme to encourage travellers aged 65 years and over to book a longer stay in Malta and Gozo with a tour operator.

The scheme will be available for travellers staying a minimum of 15 nights between 18 October and 19 December 2021. In return, visitors receive a fixed €100 worth of vouchers per person, which can be collected upon their arrival in Malta. The support value will then be redeemable at participating restaurants, accommodation, retail and services outlets accepting Government vouchers.

Malta is the first country in the EU to achieve herd immunity against Covid-19 after partially inoculating over 70 per cent of its adult population.

Travellers to Malta will be able to visit the archipelago, comprised of Malta, Gozo and Comino where visitors can enjoy the sights of the islands.

Tour operators should register their interest by sharing the number of passengers they forecast will utilise the scheme for Malta Tourism Authority to allocate the €1million budget. C

Contact Malta Tourism Authority’s Trade Marketing Manager, Natalie Swinburne by 5pm on Friday 18 June 2021 ([email protected].)

 

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

Scenic Adds Business Class Upgrade to its Luxury Antarctica Packages

Fionn DavenportJune 15, 2021
Read More

Mallorca Tourist Board Showcases its Vintage Posters

Fionn DavenportJune 15, 2021
Read More

Travel Tip Tuesday: Shenda O’Hare of Travellers Secrets

Allie SheehanJune 15, 2021
Read More

Breaking News: Paul Hackett Elected President of ITAA

Fionn DavenportJune 15, 2021
Read More

Emirates Group Posts €5 Billion Loss for 2020-21

Fionn DavenportJune 15, 2021
Read More

British Airways Will Fly Lions to South Africa this Summer

Fionn DavenportJune 15, 2021
Read More

Brand USA Hosts its First Dedicated Public Relations Events on the Brand USA Global Marketplace Platform

Fionn DavenportJune 15, 2021
Read More

Richard Branson Joins in Celebrations as Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Opens its Doors

Fionn DavenportJune 15, 2021
Read More

Greg Norman Named Global Golf Ambassador for Sandals Resorts International

Fionn DavenportJune 15, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn