Malta to Require PCR Test for Ireland and UK Visitors

Ireland and UK visitors will need a negative PCR test to enter Malta. The test must be taken up to 72 hours before departure and all passengers will need to complete a passenger locator and health declaration form.

Anyone who arrives without the appropriate proof will have to pay €120 for a local test and quarantine for two weeks – at a cost of €100 a night.

Until the introduction of the EU Digital COVID Certificate in July, Malta will only accept Maltese vaccination certificates, which are available only to Maltese ID card holders.

Last week Malta claimed to have reached ‘herd immunity’ in its vaccination programme. By 28 May, 70 per cent of the adult population had received at least one dose, with 42 per cent getting both jabs.

Ireland remains on Malta’s amber list, whereby Maltese nationals are advised against all travel.