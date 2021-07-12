News

Malta Tightens Restrictions to Only Admit Vaccinated Visitors

Malta Tightens Restrictions to Only Admit Vaccinated Visitors

Malta will only allow vaccinated visitors into the country from Wednesday, 14 July. The Times of Malta has described the tightening of the restrictions as “the nightmare scenario thousands of businesses and travellers were dreading.”

Health Minister Chris Fearne said that travellers will need a recognised vaccine certificate to be allowed into Malta from Wednesday.

“We will be the first country in Europe to take this step,” he said. “We are not changing other parts of our [reopening] plan for now, but we will do so if the science suggests we should do so.”

Recognised vaccine certs are the EU Digital COVID Certificate, the NHS-issued COVID pass and local vaccination certificates.

Children accompanying fully vaccinated adults will have to present evidence of a pre-travel negative test for Covid-19.

Later it was announced that Chris Hearne was now isolating after coming into contact with a positive COVID case.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

Ryanair Looking to Recruit 2000 New Pilots

Fionn DavenportJuly 12, 2021
Read More

Canaries Want to Impose a Curfew

Fionn DavenportJuly 12, 2021
Read More

Branson Blasts Off Into Space

Fionn DavenportJuly 12, 2021
Read More

US Not Ready to Lift Restrictions on International Travel

Fionn DavenportJuly 9, 2021
Read More

Virgin Voyages Cancels Two Cruise Ship Sailings

Fionn DavenportJuly 9, 2021
Read More

MSC Cruises to Build New Terminal in PortMiami

Fionn DavenportJuly 9, 2021
Read More

Universal to Debut All-New ‘Haunting of Hill House’ Mazes for Halloween Horror Nights

Fionn DavenportJuly 9, 2021
Read More

Ryanair to Eamonn Ryan: Stop Dithering and Follow the Science!

Fionn DavenportJuly 9, 2021
Read More

EasyJet Takes Off from Belfast City for London Gatwick

Fionn DavenportJuly 9, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn