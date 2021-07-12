Malta Tightens Restrictions to Only Admit Vaccinated Visitors

Malta will only allow vaccinated visitors into the country from Wednesday, 14 July. The Times of Malta has described the tightening of the restrictions as “the nightmare scenario thousands of businesses and travellers were dreading.”

Health Minister Chris Fearne said that travellers will need a recognised vaccine certificate to be allowed into Malta from Wednesday.

“We will be the first country in Europe to take this step,” he said. “We are not changing other parts of our [reopening] plan for now, but we will do so if the science suggests we should do so.”

Recognised vaccine certs are the EU Digital COVID Certificate, the NHS-issued COVID pass and local vaccination certificates.

Children accompanying fully vaccinated adults will have to present evidence of a pre-travel negative test for Covid-19.

Later it was announced that Chris Hearne was now isolating after coming into contact with a positive COVID case.