News

Malta Reverses Plan to Ban Unvaccinated Visitors

Malta Reverses Plan to Ban Unvaccinated Visitors

Malta has given up plans to ban all unvaccinated visitors from the islands. The change of mind comes less than a week after health minister Chris Fearne announced that only those who’ve been double-jabbed would be granted entry from yesterday, 14 July.

The European Commission criticised the initial decision to limit entry to the vaccinated, saying it violated the spirit of the new EU Digital Covid Certificate, which grants entry to those who’ve been vaccinated, in possession of a negative Covid test or have recovered from the virus in the last six months.

Local businesses weren’t impressed either – the Times of Malta described the tightening of the restrictions as “the nightmare scenario thousands of businesses and travellers were dreading.”

Instead, the government now says that unvaccinated arrivals would have to quarantine, but didn’t specify how long the period would be.

Around 79 per cent of Maltese adults have been vaccinated – the highest rate in the EU – which led the government to claim that it had reached ‘herd immunity.’

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

Interns: ITTN Needs You!

Fionn DavenportJuly 15, 2021
Read More

Visit Maldives Launches ‘I’m Vaccinated’ Microsite

Fionn DavenportJuly 15, 2021
Read More

Delta Back in Profit for Second Quarter

Fionn DavenportJuly 15, 2021
Read More

IATA Calls for ‘Risk-Based Approach’ to International Travel

Fionn DavenportJuly 15, 2021
Read More

Edinburgh International Festival’s Digital Programme Offers Free Full-Length Performances for Global Audiences

Fionn DavenportJuly 15, 2021
Read More

Brittany Ferries Ready to Welcome Irish Holidaymakers Back on Board

Fionn DavenportJuly 15, 2021
Read More

British Airways Introduces Digital Ordering Platform for Food & Drink

Fionn DavenportJuly 15, 2021
Read More

Where Can We Go to From Monday?

Fionn DavenportJuly 15, 2021
Read More

Children of Vaccinated Parents Arriving from Britain may not Have to Self-Isolate

Fionn DavenportJuly 15, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn