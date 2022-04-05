Malta Eases Restrictions from 11 April

Malta announces easing of restrictions for inbound travellers from next Monday, 11th April 2022.

Update on COVID-19 Exit Roadmap for Malta

Malta’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Health Chris Fearne, this morning announced that the Health Authorities will be proceeding with their COVID-19 exit roadmap as planned. Mr Fearne said that at present, despite observing an increase in daily cases, the ECDC, has confirmed that Malta had the lowest rate of COVID-related ITU occupancy across the EU.

This, together with the fact that the majority of the Maltese population has now received the third dose of the vaccine against COVID-19, will lead to further relaxing of COVID-19 measures, including easing of restrictions relating to incoming travel.

In fact, from Monday 11th April 2022, incoming tourists travelling to Malta from a country on the red list (which currently includes Ireland), if not fully vaccinated, will be allowed in with a negative PCR test (taken up to 72 hours prior to arrival) or a recognised Covid recovery certificate which cannot be older than 180 days. Travellers (aged 12+) from Red Countries can enter Malta without quarantine if they have a recognised valid vaccination certificate.

Apart from this, Malta’s Deputy Prime Minister also announced that as planned, from the 10th April 2022, a vaccine certificate is no longer needed for persons to attend standing outdoor events or seated indoor events.

Travellers to Malta from red countries/zones (Ireland is on the red list) must:

1. Submit their passenger locator form (PLF) via https://app.euplf.eu/#/, and provide the QR code at check-in and on arrival in Malta in digital format. Travellers must then hand their documents to the health staff upon arrival at Malta International Airport or at the Sea Port terminals.

2. Provide proof of a recognised valid vaccination certificate​ – see Standards for Vaccine Certificate Validity​.​

Passengers must also ensure they have all necessary documentation for entry into Malta – see https://deputyprimeminister.gov.mt/en/health-promotion/covid-19/Pages/travel.aspx.

This follows the Easing of Restrictions in March which include:

From the 14th of March, no masks have been required in public places and masks have only been mandatory inside and at mass events.

Malta will recognize certificates with WHO-approved vaccines even if not approved by the EMA, as long as the certificate is recognized by the superintendent of public health and a negative PCR test is presented upon arrival

Establishments can remain open until their licence operating time

Non-vaccinated – No quarantine for secondary contacts

Quarantine for primary non-vaccinated contacts – 5 days, followed by a negative test

Further Information & Live Webinar

Further information on restrictions and requirements can be found at https://www.visitmalta.com/en/covid-19/. As always, check the requirements of the destination country before travelling!

