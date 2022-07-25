Malta Drops Covid Entry Rules for All Travellers

The Maltese authorities have announced that starting from today, the country will no longer keep covid-19 entry restrictions in place.

This means that all travellers can now enter Malta for any purpose even if they do not hold a test certificate, vaccination or recovery cert according to a SchengenVisaInfo.com report.

The announcement on the lifting of the entry rules was made by the official travel portal of Malta, Visit Malta, earlier this month. The portal said that travellers, regardless of their country of origin, will be permitted restriction-free entry as soon as the restrictions get dropped.

”As from July 25, 2022, people travelling to Malta without a vaccine certificate or a recovery certificate do not need to present a negative PCR/Rapid Test before arriving in Malta,” the portal’s statement reads.

Malta took the decision to lift the entry restrictions despite the high number of infection cases reported in the EU. According to the World Health Organization, Malta recorded 3,425 new Coronavirus infection cases in the last seven days.

Now that Malta has dropped its entry rules, the country is expected to register a higher number of arrivals in August and exceed pre-pandemic levels.