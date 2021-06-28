Malta Confirms Only Vaccinated Visitors will be Permitted from UK

The Malta Tourism Authority has confirmed that only vaccinated travellers from the UK will be allowed into the country from 30 June, which is on the UK’s green travel list. This includes visitors from Northern Ireland.

All UK arrivals must be fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to travel and a negative PCR test will no longer be accepted for those over 12 from Wednesday.

Children aged 5-11 can travel if they accompany vaccinated adults with proof of a negative PCR test carried out within 72 hours from arrival in Malta. Children under five do not need a test.

Johann Buttigieg, Chief Executive Office at Malta Tourism Authority commented: “Malta is a very popular destination for British holidaymakers and the people of Malta are looking forward to tourists returning who have loved our sunshine, culture, food and warm spirit year in year out.”

Accepted proof of vaccine include the Maltese vaccination certificate, the NHS COVID PASS vaccination certificate and the EU digital COVID vaccine certificate.

From 1 July, all EU citizens will be required present an EU Digital Covid Certificate before boarding, which shows that they’ve either been vaccinated, had a negative COVID test or have recovered from COVID in the last 18 months.