News

Malta Confirms Only Vaccinated Visitors will be Permitted from UK

Malta Confirms Only Vaccinated Visitors will be Permitted from UK

The Malta Tourism Authority has confirmed that only vaccinated travellers from the UK will be allowed into the country from 30 June, which is on the UK’s green travel list. This includes visitors from Northern Ireland.

All UK arrivals must be fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to travel and a negative PCR test will no longer be accepted for those over 12 from Wednesday.

Children aged 5-11 can travel if they accompany vaccinated adults with proof of a negative PCR test carried out within 72 hours from arrival in Malta.  Children under five do not need a test.

Johann Buttigieg, Chief Executive Office at Malta Tourism Authority commented: “Malta is a very popular destination for British holidaymakers and the people of Malta are looking forward to tourists returning who have loved our sunshine, culture, food and warm spirit year in year out.”

Accepted proof of vaccine include the Maltese vaccination certificate, the NHS COVID PASS vaccination certificate and the EU digital COVID vaccine certificate.

From 1 July, all EU citizens will be required present an EU Digital Covid Certificate before boarding, which shows that they’ve either been vaccinated, had a negative COVID test or have recovered from COVID in the last 18 months.

 

 

 

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

Supplier of the Week: ASM Ireland

Fionn DavenportJune 28, 2021
Read More

Lufthansa to Start Frankfurt Service from Cork Airport

Fionn DavenportJune 28, 2021
Read More

Video: What it’ll be Like to Fly Aer Lingus Once International Travel Resumes

Fionn DavenportJune 25, 2021
Read More

WTTC Warns Against Reimposing Quarantine Restrictions on UK Travellers

Fionn DavenportJune 25, 2021
Read More

Wynn Win for Pooches at Encore Las Vegas

Fionn DavenportJune 25, 2021
Read More

Qatar Airways Next Generation Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner Takes Off with New Business Class Suite

Fionn DavenportJune 25, 2021
Read More

New UK Green List Includes Malta, Madeira & Balearics

Fionn DavenportJune 25, 2021
Read More

Spain Scraps Outdoor Mask Requirement as Balearics Added to UK Green List

Fionn DavenportJune 25, 2021
Read More

Holiday Inn Most Trusted Brand in US Travel

Fionn DavenportJune 25, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn