Mallorca’s Pula Golf Resort Touted as World’s Most Eco-Friendly Golf Experience

Pula Golf Resort in Mallorca has been nominated the world’s best eco-friendly golf facility.

It is one of a number of nominations at this year’s World Golf Awards (which take place in November) which Pula has landed – the others being Europe’s best golf venue and the World’s best emerging golf destination.

But, arguably it is the eco-friendly nomination that matters most. The nod further boosts Pula’s already impressive ‘green’ credentials; with it having previously picked up environmental industry certification for its commitment to sustainable golf. Pula has built up a recognition for being eco-friendly over a number of years.

The resort – just last year – was the first in Spain to be officially designated as a CRH, or a Competitive Regenerative Hotel. This is a hotel which generates more resources than it consumes.

A pioneer of sustainable golf, Pula – which is located near the town of Son Servera in the east of Mallorca – led the way with an irrigation system on its course which reduces waste by recycling water around the course.

LED energy-efficient lighting was installed across the entire resort seven years ago; plastic bottles have been outlawed; an ecological garden has been opened and solar panels are soon to be installed.