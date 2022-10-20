SEARCH
HomeNewsMallorca Set to Limit Tourist Numbers After Summer of Overcrowding
News

Mallorca Set to Limit Tourist Numbers After Summer of Overcrowding

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
0
2

Tourists may find that some hotspots are quieter than expected in the coming months, as Mallorca is planning on reducing the number of tourists it receives following a summer of overcrowding.

The island’s governing councils say it intends to impose a new, tighter limit. They will also employ extra inspectors to check on illegal holiday lets, and warn that owners of apartments and villas renting out their properties “under the radar” will be fined.

Mallorca has experienced an unprecedented summer due to the lifting of coronavirus travel restrictions with hotels and streets packed to the brim.

However, the boom has brought new complaints of “tourist massification” which politicians want to eliminate. Tourism leaders say they want quality rather than quantity and also aim to stamp out rowdy behaviour.

Mallorca council confirmed yesterday that it intends to reassess its tourism plan to reduce the tourist capacity of the island. It will set a limit on the number of tourist beds available and rule how they can be marketed, with specific measures to do so.

Island president Catalina Cladera said: “We want tourism of greater value and less volume and the new tourism law marks the roadmap with the moratorium and the blocking of new places.”

Emer Roche
Emer Roche
Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also has a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin 7 with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
Previous articleP&O Cruises Offering New Routes and Discounts in Winter Schedule

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie