Mallorca Set to Limit Tourist Numbers After Summer of Overcrowding

Tourists may find that some hotspots are quieter than expected in the coming months, as Mallorca is planning on reducing the number of tourists it receives following a summer of overcrowding.

The island’s governing councils say it intends to impose a new, tighter limit. They will also employ extra inspectors to check on illegal holiday lets, and warn that owners of apartments and villas renting out their properties “under the radar” will be fined.

Mallorca has experienced an unprecedented summer due to the lifting of coronavirus travel restrictions with hotels and streets packed to the brim.

However, the boom has brought new complaints of “tourist massification” which politicians want to eliminate. Tourism leaders say they want quality rather than quantity and also aim to stamp out rowdy behaviour.

Mallorca council confirmed yesterday that it intends to reassess its tourism plan to reduce the tourist capacity of the island. It will set a limit on the number of tourist beds available and rule how they can be marketed, with specific measures to do so.

Island president Catalina Cladera said: “We want tourism of greater value and less volume and the new tourism law marks the roadmap with the moratorium and the blocking of new places.”