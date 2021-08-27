Maldive’s Siyam World Install Giant Waterpark Ahead of October Opening

Highly anticipated new resort Siyam World, Maldives is bouncing towards its 28 October opening after installing the Indian Ocean’s biggest floating water park – and promising unlimited free access for all guests.

Siyam Water World is a fun-soaked fantasia featuring an array of inflatable obstacles – all in a 2580sqm course specially designed by German SportsPark innovators Wibit Sports.

Located in Siyam World’s northeast lagoon, Siyam Water World is just one of the ever-expanding A-to-Z of experiences included in Siyam World’s revolutionary WOW! 24hrs Premium All-Inclusive concept.

Wibit Sports pioneered the concept of inflatable playgrounds on the water 25 years ago; its SportsParks are now in 100 countries worldwide.

The modular design allows endless combinations to suit all kinds of locations, from indoor pools, open waterfronts – and Indian Ocean lagoons!

With unlimited free access for guests aged 6yrs and above with an enormous carrying capacity, Siyam Water World promises endless aquatic escapades.

Linked by banked curves and treacherous bridges, the slippery circuit of challenging obstacles includes halfpipes, slides, a climbing tower and a 3.2-metre springboard – not to mention ‘Flip’, the first free-floating human catapult on the water.