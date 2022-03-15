Maldives Ease Travel Restrictions

The Government of the Maldives has announced the easing of entry requirements to the Maldives.

PCR testing and requirements to use masks at the airport have been lifted. The only requirement now for visiting the Maldives is the completion of the IMUGA Online Health Declaration form within 48 hours of departure from Ireland and within 24 hours of departure from the Maldives.

Commenting on the lifting of restrictions, Brian McCarthy of Island Marketing and GSA in Ireland for Maldives Resorts said “It’s great news that it is easier than ever to travel to the beautiful Maldives and the islands are ready to welcome guests to this little piece of Paradise”

Arriving passengers should complete and submit the online Traveller Health Declaration (“THD”) form available from the Maldives Immigration website portal https://imuga.immigration.gov.mv/ at most 48 hours before their arrival to the Maldives. In addition, all departing passengers must complete the online THD before the time of departure (within 48 hours of departure).

Anyone exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose and/or breathing difficulty) should wear a mask and inform the authorities.

For travel inspiration to the Maldives, speak with Brian McCarthy of Island Marketing or check out https://simplymaldives.ie/.