Magaluf set for €250m Make-Over From Boozed-Up Babylon to Upmarket Paradise

The notorious Mallorcan holiday destination of Magaluf is set for an ambitious make-over, with local authorities and businesses investing around €280m in a bid to make it more attractive to families and couples and end its decades-old reputation as a boozy holiday haunt for teenagers and 20-somethings.

The move towards a more upmarket feel has already included the imposition of a 9:30pm ban on the sale of alcohol in shops and volume restrictions on music, while €10m has been spent on cleaning up the beachfront area of the resort.

Melia Hotels International – one of the leading European hotel operators – is leading the €280m investment; which will result in new upmarket hotels and shopping areas.

A new area – Momentum Plaza – includes upmarket shopping and a new luxury hotel.

“The opening of the new Calviá Beach Plaza hotel and Momentum Plaza was the last major milestone of a bold project, which is closely linked to our family and our origins,” said Gabriel Escarrer, executive vice-president and chief executive of Melia Hotels.

“Our aim is to return a lot of prestige and quality to Magaluf. The company has invested almost €250m, along with other international partners, to modernise and raise quality levels in hotels and complementary facilities – shopping centres, restaurants and beach clubs – and to extend the season from six to nine months by attracting more family and adult travellers.”

Magaluf has begun attracting more people from mainland Europe and North America, where previously young Irish and English were thronging its streets. It is now targeting a new demographic of more families and couples.