Madrid best for meetings & conferences at World Travel Awards

The Spanish capital Madrid has been named World’s Leading Meetings & Conference Destination at the World Travel Awards.

This award recognises the commitment of Madrid’s tourism industry and City Council to maintaining the sector’s activity while ensuring the same standard of quality and professionalism and the highest possible level of safety.

This award also recognises the efforts and commitment of Madrid City Council and all of the companies and institutions that comprise the city’s tourism sector, in view of their resilience and determination to keep this segment -a key element of the tourism sector- going while maintaining the very highest quality and safety standards.

Madrid was able to take swift action in the face of the new scenario resulting from the pandemic, ensuring complete safety for participants in the meetings it has hosted as well as the highest possible level of professionalism.