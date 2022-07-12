Madeira Re-Launches its Active Tourism Brand

Madeira has announced the rebranding of the “Madeira Ocean Trails” to “Madeira Ocean & Trails”.

The destination has been referred to as ‘Europe’s adventure capital’ and excels in all things relating to active tourism.

The growth in demand for nautical activities and the need to position Madeira and Porto Santo as destinations with a strong connection to the sea, being ideally located in the Atlantic Ocean, strongly influenced the direction of the rebrand.

Madeira Ocean & Trails is the platform for promoting the main activities and events throughout the year.

The branding re-focus spotlights nautical activities, as well as Madeira’s mountain trails as it has previously been associated with.

MOT Trails integrates the most popular mountain activities, namely trail running, hiking, mountain biking and canyoning, while MOT Ocean promotes the nautical activities: surfing, diving, sailing, dolphin and whale watching and open water swimming, to name a few.

European Championships for underwater photography – (3rd – 8th October)

Madeira presents the European Underwater Photography and Video Championship and the 1st Open Madeira of Underwater Photography and Video on the island. Organised by the Diving International Federation (CMAS), and the Madeira Swimming Association, the event brings together the best divers of these specialties.

The four dive sites (Corveta Afonso Cerqueira, Câmara de Lobos; Baixa do Carneiro,Funchal; the Garajau Natural Reserve, Santa Cruz; and Baixa da Cruz, Machico) are locations that provide equally unique characteristics. All dive sites offer the opportunity for one of a kind images, positioning Madeira Island as a destination of excellence for diving activities.

Oceanman Madeira (10th – 11th October)

Madeira is set to host for the first time what is considered one of the most important open water circuits. Designed by swimmers for swimmers, the competition will take place over two days with swimming competitions in the sea of Funchal. Across the event, up to 1000 swimmers are expected to take part in races ranging from 1.5 to 30km. Famed for its beautiful shoreline and idyllic waters, the location paves the way for a popular event.

In line with this, Visit Madeira have announced a new brand signature – “Way Too Beautiful”, which draws on the coexistence between the ocean and the mountains, therefore reflecting the differentiating characteristics of the brand and the destination.

Eduardo Jesus, Regional Secretary of Tourism said of the development: “The region’s subtropical climate allows for a wide variety of mountain and sea activities throughout the year. This is undoubtedly a competitive advantage of Madeira that must be exploited to the fullest, in order to encourage more and more visitors, especially those looking for this type of product. It is with great pleasure that we integrate the sea and its activities into the MOT concept, which is strengthened with this new connection, becoming a complete brand of active tourism and positioning Madeira as a nature and adventure destination with many premises.”