Peru’s world famous heritage site Machu Picchu has reopened, having been closed on safety grounds for nearly a month.

The 15th Century lost city of the Incas – a Unesco World Heritage Site – was closed in late January over safety concerns arising from the ongoing anti-government violent protests engulfing the South American country.

However, with protests now focusing on Peru’s capital Lima and regions in the south of the country, officials reopened transport links to Machu Picchu on Wednesday.