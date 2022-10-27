Luxair Introduces Direct Flights to London City and Antwerp

The Luxembourg airline Luxair introduces direct flights between London City and Antwerp in Belgium.

In order to offer even more travel options to its customers, Luxair is once again enriching its offer and

connecting the major European cities.

For the upcoming 2022/2023 winter season and for summer 2023, Luxair, in cooperation with London

City Airport and Antwerp International Airport, are launching direct flights from London City to Antwerp,

Belgium’s second-largest city.

Winter 2022/2023: Four weekly rotations between London City and Antwerp

As of 16 January 2023, new Luxair winter operations from London City to Antwerp, with the addition of

four rotations per week on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Tickets are already on sale

from 139£ return taxes included departing from London City (149€ return departing from Antwerp).

Monday and Tuesday: LG4681 London-Antwerp 06:40 – 08:40 / LG4682 Antwerp-London 09:15 – 09:15

Thursday and Friday: LG4683 London-Antwerp 17:05 – 19:05 / LG4684 Antwerp-London 19:45 – 19:45