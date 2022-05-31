Lunch Celebrating Czech Traditions – Returning to the Roots

ITTN’s Emer Roche attended the Czech Tourism lunch today at The Woollen Mills in Dublin.

The lunch was hosted by Czech Tourism and focused on their 2022 theme of all of the elements that make the country unique. From crafts handed down by generation after generation to recipes closely guarded by families and traditional festivals that are preserved as national heritage.

Modern trends and innovations have emerged from these deep cultural roots without forgetting their

traditional heritage. This has been transformed into new and original facets of design, fashion

and gastronomy. It revolves around: culture & art, architecture, crafts and customers, gastronomy & beer as well as spas and sports.

2022 is the UN International Year Of Glass

One of the best-preserved crafts in the Czech Republic is glass making which dates back to the 12th century. The United Nations declared 2022 as the International Year Of Glass.

The glass heart of the Czech Republic lies in the North of the country, in the Crystal Valley. The

production of glass and jewellery has been connected with the region for centuries and the process does not differ much from that of a hundred years ago. More than 40 companies, museums and schools are involved. Visitors have the opportunity to take a peek into the world of original glass workshops.

Various events will be taking place in commemoration of the year of glass including the summer

festival Crystal Valley Week. The festival will be taking place in Liberec from 23-28 August and

will involve the glass making craft being introduced from many angles including glass making

workshops, indoor and outdoor glass design exhibitions and much more. The annual Crystal Valley

weekend will take place from 12-13 November with more than 50 glass workshops, ateliers and

museums open to the public.

The world’s longest suspended bridge opens in East Bohemia

Discover the longest suspended bridge in the world. In spring of 2022, the longest suspended bridge on the planet was inaugurated in Dolni Morava, East Bohemia. It is in the Mlýnické Údolí Valley and connects two mountain tops. The walkway is exclusively pedestrian and has a length of 730 meters whilst suspended 95 meters above the ground!

A city break you’ll never forget in Brno

The second largest city in the Czech Republic, Brno, has been selected as one of the best city break destinations for 2022 by TimeOut magazine. This lively city is famous for its gastronomy scene as well as for its spectacular, historical city centre.

Breathtaking views in the fairytale city of Český Krumlov

Walk along a via ferrata in the centre of Český Krumlov. Come to this fairytale city to enjoy the architecture and try the Havranka Via Ferrata. This path is located on the rocky wall of Havraní skála, on the right bank of the Vltava River, a few minutes from the centre of Český Krumlov. Interestingly, it runs through a double hanging walkway which, at 30 meters, is the longest in the Czech Republic. From the top, enjoy a magnificent view of the palace and the urban centre of this unique city which is on the UNESCO World Heritage list.

Prague’s brand new hotels opening in 2022

Visitors to Prague will be able to stay at the Andaz Prague, from the Hyatt chain, located in the

iconic Sugar Palace or enjoy a stay in The Julius, apartments offering ‘a feeling of home’ with a prime city-centre location. Visit Prague in the autumn and stay in the luxurious W Prague, from the Marriott chain.

Events Club Forum in Prague

One of the best B2B MICE events is on June 21-22 in Prague. Events Club Forum is an excellent opportunity to learn about new trends and offerings plus participate in B2B meetings. It includes gastronomic and leisure activities too!



There are festivals and events all year round in the Czech Republic

For music lovers:

● Festival Genius Loci in Litomyšl – June 9th to July 5th

● Rock for People in Hradec Králové – June 15th to 18th

● Festival Beats for Love in Ostrava – July 1st to 4th

● Festival Colors of Ostrava – July 13th to 16th

● Dvořák Prague International Festival – September 8th to 25th

● Janáček International Music and Opera Festival in Brno – November 2nd to 11th

For fans of popular festivals:

● Festivities of the Five-Petal Rose of Český Krumlov – June 17th to 19th

● Strážnice International Folklore Festival – June 23rd – 26th

● Festivities of the Pálava grape harvest in Mikulov and Znojmo – September 7th to 9th

Looking for some more getaway inspiration, check out the Visit Czech Republic website here.