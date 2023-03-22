SEARCH
Lufthansa to Launch New Short-Haul Airline

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Lufthansa is set to launch a new short-haul airline this year.

The German airline group plans to launch City Airlines around the middle of this year.

The new airline will be headquartered in Munich and will fly short and medium-haul routes, and will expand the group’s European route network in a bid to better compete with the likes of Ryanair, Wizz and EasyJet.

Lufthansa already owns the Lufthansa, Brussels Airlines, Eurowings, Air Dolomiti, Austrian Airlines, SWISS and Eurowings brands and co-owns SunExpress with Turkish Airlines.

Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
