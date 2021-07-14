News

Lufthansa Targets 60-70% of Pre-Pandemic Passenger Numbers by Year-End

Passenger numbers at Lufthansa are currently around 40 per cent of pre-pandemic levels and it is aiming to reach 60-70 per cent by the end of the year, a manager at the German airline said.

